Inspiration4 all-civilian crew set for historic liftoff: How to watch

History will be made on Wednesday as the world's first all-civilian crew is getting ready to launch into orbit.

SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission is targeting a five-hour launch window on Wednesday, September 15, opening at 8:02 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. FOX 35 will have live coverage of the entire event starting at 7:30 p.m. on FOX35Orlando.com, the FOX 35 News App, and YouTube.com/FOX35.

The 4-person crew will blast off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Resilience spacecraft. The crew includes a CEO, a cancer survivor, engineer and professor.

Leading the crew as mission commander will be Gravity Shift4 payments founder and CEO Jared Isaacman. He started the company in 1999 from the basement of his family’s house when he was only 16 years old and now has around 1,200 employees.

"While a historic journey awaits us in space, I hope this mission reinforces how far inspiration can take us and the extraordinary achievements it leads to here on Earth," Isaacman said.

Hayley Arceneaux was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, at just 10-years-old. She received chemotherapy and a limb-saving surgery from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She now works at St. Jude as a PA with leukemia and lymphoma patients.

New Crew Members Representing Prosperity and Generosity Join Hope and Leadership to Complete the Crew Manifest. (Credit: Inspiration4)

Chris Sembroski served in the U.S. Air Force and deployed for service in Iraq before leaving active duty in 2007. He later earned a B.S. in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Sembroski now resides in Seattle and works in the aerospace industry.

Born in Guam, Dr. Sian Proctor is a geoscientist, explorer, and science communication specialist with a lifelong passion for space exploration. Her father worked for the NASA tracking station during the Apollo missions. Dr. Proctor has been a geoscience professor for over 20 years at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona and is currently on reassignment as the Open Educational Resource Coordinator for the Maricopa Community College District.

During their 3-day journey in orbit, the Inspiration4 crew "will conduct scientific research designed to advance human health on Earth and during future long-duration spaceflights," SpaceX said.

Inspiration4, which will last for approximately three days, is targeting an altitude of about 360 miles, the farthest for any human since the Hubble Space Telescope repair missions. The crew will orbit Earth every 90 minutes along a customized flight path that will be carefully monitored by the aerospace company's mission control. Upon conclusion of the mission, Dragon will reenter Earth's atmosphere for a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

In addition to raising awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Inspiration4 is looking to raise $200 million to accelerate research advancements and help save more children worldwide.

To help reach the goal, items from Inspiration4's payload will be auctioned off through November, including Inspiration4 mission jackets featuring unique artwork by St. Jude patients, 50 art NFTs from 50 different artists, 66 pounds of hops that, upon return, will be used to brew an out-of-this world beer by the brewers of Samuel Adams, and an autographed TIME Magazine cover from the four crew members.

