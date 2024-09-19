TIMELINE: 40% chance for rain, storms forecast for Central Florida on Thursday | Here's when

We've seen a beautiful start to our Thursday morning in Central Florida! We've seen plenty of sunshine and some spots have had temperatures in the low 70s. Sunshine will continue through the early afternoon as highs today warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

When it comes to rain chances, only isolated to scattered chances are expected by late this afternoon and into early this evening.

The best chances will take place for areas to the south and east of the Orlando Metro. This includes eastern Orange, Brevard, and Osceola Counties.

That being said, only a 40% chance of rain is expected for our Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more rounds of rain will exist as we gear up for the weekend. Afternoon and evening storms will be possible through tomorrow, with a 30% and 40% chance anticipated.

Drier air filters into the region just in time for the weekend. This means a mostly dry weekend is upon us with temperatures only reaching the upper 80s! This trend looks to continue into early parts of next week as well.