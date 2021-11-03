Tiger Woods' new golf concept PopStroke breaks ground in Orlando

article

Construction began Wednesday on PopStroke Orlando, a golf and casual dining concept designed by golf legend Tiger Woods and his team.

The 13,712-square-foot building, which includes an open-air restaurant with multiple open decks and covered dining areas and bars, is located at 321 N. Alafaya Trail in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. PopStroke Orlando will be the fourth location to open in Florida.

PopStroke will also have a commercial kitchen, covered playground, beer garden and lobby with retail space.

Of course, the concept is centered around golf – 36 holes designed by Woods and his team.

"We have a more challenging golf course that Tiger designed that kind of plays to kind of more experienced golfers. And we have a beginner course that kind of plays to you know, children and people that might be just beginning to get acclimated to the game of golf," Woods partner, Greg Bartoli, told FOX 35 in May.

There will be electronic leader boards so you can keep tabs on your score. Bartoli told FOX 35 News that he and Woods designed this concept to be fun for everyone of all ages. Popstroke will also have an outdoor game area and a playground.

"Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests," said Woods. "I’m looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke. This is a new way for individuals to experience the game of golf. It’s about bringing people together."

The sugar on top is 24 flavors of fancy ice cream.

"You know, we are a place that 68-year-old seniors on date nights enjoy just as much as a 12-year-old would, a place where 25-year-olds on date nights really go to enjoy themselves have a few cocktails, and enjoy the interactive gaming experience," Bartoli said.

PopStroke Orlando is slated for completion in spring 2022.

