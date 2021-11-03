Disney announces new expedition cruises to the Arctic

article

New adventure awaits for travelers and fans of Disney!

Adventures by Disney just announced an all-new expedition cruise experience to the Arctic!

"Sailing on a chartered adventure with PONANT, a leader in luxury polar expeditions, this adventure is scheduled for two departures in June and July 2023," Disney Parks Blog reported. "Families will discover the distinctive landscapes and unique wildlife of this region during special 10-day, nine-night itineraries."

Guests will travel aboard the Le Boreal to the Norwegian Arctic, taking in the breathtaking views of glaciers in Kongsfjorden and exploring in Longyearbyen, the largest town of Norway’s Svalbard archipelago.

Photos are courtesy of ©PONANT

"Adventurers will embark on daily boat excursions where they may spot unique wildlife including polar bears, reindeer, arctic foxes and walruses."

In addition to visiting the Arctic, travelers can also explore the following new adventures during an Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruise in 2023:

Family Expedition Cruises to Antarctica

There are three new departures for the 12-day, 11-night Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruises. The cruises depart December 2022 and early 2023.

Disney Parks Blog

The itinerary will take travelers to the southernmost tip of Argentine Patagonia to visit the town of Ushuaia before boarding a vessel to travel through the Drake Passage, Disney Parks Blog reports.

Guests will take in the beautiful scenery of Antarctica through daily boat excursions and hikes along the shore. And make sure you have your camera ready: travelers are sure to catch a glimpse of whales, seabirds, penguins and seals!

Travelers who add on the four-day, three-night Buenos Aires Escape to their adventure will learn how to dance the Tango while also exploring the culture of Argentina’s capital.

Family Expedition Cruises in the Galápagos Islands

During a 9-day, 8-night expedition onboard the Galápagos Legend, travelers will explore the islands of the Galápagos Islands.

"With five new sailings that are led by naturalists, adventurers will discover the archipelago’s spectacular vistas and remarkable diversity of plant and animal species," Disney Parks Blog reports.

Imagine yourself snorkeling in clear waters inhabited by sea lions, reef fish and sea turtles or taking a hike across the islands’ terrain.

Guests who want to add even more fun to their Galapagos Islands vacation can spend 3 to 4 nights on the Anakonda riverboat exploring the Amazon rainforest.

According to Disney Parks Blog, "guests will traverse the Napo River by motorized canoe in search of the elusive pink river dolphin and enjoy a guided nocturnal rainforest walk to witness animals that would go unseen during daylight among other adventures."

Bookings for Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruise itineraries in 2023 open to the public on Nov. 12, 2021. You can get more information HERE.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest travel updates.