5 fun things to do in Central Florida this weekend: Oktoberfest, vegetarian festival & UCF football

Need weekend plans? It'll be a busy weekend across Orlando and Central Florida – and the following guide can help you figure out what to do!

Here's a look at some fun events planned across the region this weekend:

Oktoberfest - Lake Nona

What: Enjoy live music, German-themed entertainment, photo-ops and games at Oktoberfest

Where: Lake Nona Town Center

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.

What to know: Free and open to the public; no ticket needed; all ages welcome

More info: lakenona.com

VegFest - Lake Nona

What: Try plant-based foods from over 60 vendors, plus a night of live entertainment and other activities

Where: USTA National Campus

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What to know: Family-friendly event; the first 500 guests to attend get in free

More info: Register here

Orlando City vs. CF Montréal - Orlando

What: Orlando City SC hosts CF Montreal

Where: Exploria Stadium

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

What to know: Tickets still available on Ticketmaster starting at $11

More info: orlandocitysc.com

TRY IT : Orlando City SC stadium goes viral for purple cheesesteak creation: 'We wanted to do something fun and unique'

UCF Knights football vs. Baylor - Orlando

What: UCF (3-1) hosts Baylor (1-3) in the Knights' first-ever Big 12 football game

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.

What to know: Resale tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $59; All tailgating lots open at 9:30 a.m.; DJ Pauly D concert at IOA Plaza at 12:30 p.m.

More info: ucfknights.com

TRY THE MINI BRISKET SLIDERS : UCF football stadium's new Big 12-inspired menu lets you literally take a bite out of the competition

Concerts this weekend:

Saturday: Flogging Molly, House of Blues

Saturday: Quarters of Change, The Social

Saturday: Carin Leon, Amway Center

Sunday: Kim Petras, Addition Financial Arena

Sunday: TY DOLLA $IGN, Vanguard

Sunday: Arcangel, Amway Center

Please check with hosts and venues for updates before attending.