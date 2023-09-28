5 fun things to do in Central Florida this weekend: Oktoberfest, vegetarian festival & UCF football
It'll be a busy weekend across Orlando and Central Florida – and the following guide can help you figure out what to do!
Here's a look at some fun events planned across the region this weekend:
Oktoberfest - Lake Nona
What: Enjoy live music, German-themed entertainment, photo-ops and games at Oktoberfest
Where: Lake Nona Town Center
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.
What to know: Free and open to the public; no ticket needed; all ages welcome
More info: lakenona.com
VegFest - Lake Nona
What: Try plant-based foods from over 60 vendors, plus a night of live entertainment and other activities
Where: USTA National Campus
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What to know: Family-friendly event; the first 500 guests to attend get in free
More info: Register here
Orlando City vs. CF Montréal - Orlando
What: Orlando City SC hosts CF Montreal
Where: Exploria Stadium
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
What to know: Tickets still available on Ticketmaster starting at $11
More info: orlandocitysc.com
UCF Knights football vs. Baylor - Orlando
What: UCF (3-1) hosts Baylor (1-3) in the Knights' first-ever Big 12 football game
Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.
What to know: Resale tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $59; All tailgating lots open at 9:30 a.m.; DJ Pauly D concert at IOA Plaza at 12:30 p.m.
More info: ucfknights.com
Concerts this weekend:
- Saturday: Flogging Molly, House of Blues
- Saturday: Quarters of Change, The Social
- Saturday: Carin Leon, Amway Center
- Sunday: Kim Petras, Addition Financial Arena
- Sunday: TY DOLLA $IGN, Vanguard
- Sunday: Arcangel, Amway Center
Please check with hosts and venues for updates before attending.