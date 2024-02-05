Central Florida restaurant forced to temporarily close over roaches

The presence of roaches at a Central Florida restaurant last week forced the eatery to temporarily close, according to a recent inspection report provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

At The Chicken Pantry, located at 602 E Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, health inspectors counted at least six live roaches along pipes underneath a dish pit during a Jan. 29 inspection. Officials observed 10 dead roaches in the same area.

Roach activity is considered a high-priority violation, which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.

In total, officials found 18 violations at the establishment. The restaurant was allowed to reopen the next day after meeting inspection standards.