Live roaches force Central Florida restaurant to temporarily close: inspection report
LAKELAND, Fla. - The presence of roaches at a Central Florida restaurant last week forced the eatery to temporarily close, according to a recent inspection report provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.
At King's Wok, which is located at 5363 N Socrum Loop Road in Lakeland, health inspectors counted at least 19 roaches at the establishment.
Roach activity is considered a high-priority violation, which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.
During a Jan. 25 inspection, officials found at least 10 live roaches on paper towels as they were dispensing at a hand sink, approximately six live roaches under a food preparation counter, one live roach on a wall and two live roaches found running across the floor.
The restaurant was allowed to reopen the next day after meeting inspection standards.