Expand / Collapse search

Live roaches force Central Florida restaurant to temporarily close: inspection report

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Polk County
FOX 35 Orlando

USDA: 30% of food supply is wasted

The USDA estimates that 30% of food is lost or wasted at the retail and consumer level because far too many people will trash items based on the "sell by" date or "best if used by" date without actually checking to see if the products are actually spoiled.

LAKELAND, Fla. - The presence of roaches at a Central Florida restaurant last week forced the eatery to temporarily close, according to a recent inspection report provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation. 

At King's Wok, which is located at 5363 N Socrum Loop Road in Lakeland, health inspectors counted at least 19 roaches at the establishment.

Roach activity is considered a high-priority violation, which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury. 

PREVIOUS INSPECTION STORIES:

During a Jan. 25 inspection, officials found at least 10 live roaches on paper towels as they were dispensing at a hand sink, approximately six live roaches under a food preparation counter, one live roach on a wall and two live roaches found running across the floor.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen the next day after meeting inspection standards.