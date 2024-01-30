Live roaches force Central Florida restaurant to temporarily close: inspection report

The presence of roaches at a Central Florida restaurant last week forced the eatery to temporarily close, according to a recent inspection report provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

At King's Wok, which is located at 5363 N Socrum Loop Road in Lakeland, health inspectors counted at least 19 roaches at the establishment.

Roach activity is considered a high-priority violation, which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.

PREVIOUS INSPECTION STORIES:

During a Jan. 25 inspection, officials found at least 10 live roaches on paper towels as they were dispensing at a hand sink, approximately six live roaches under a food preparation counter, one live roach on a wall and two live roaches found running across the floor.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen the next day after meeting inspection standards.