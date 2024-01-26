3 Central Florida restaurants forced to temporarily close following health violations

Three Central Florida restaurants had to shut down temporarily after health inspectors found they were not operating in compliance with all state sanitation and safety laws, according to recent inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 25, 2024, the following local restaurants were cited for having multiple violations, including high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.

Copper Monkey West

The American restaurant located at 14209 W Newberry Road Suite A in Newberry (Alachua County) was temporarily closed after health inspectors found 24 violations during a Jan. 16 routine inspection.

Two roach egg sacs found inside the cabinets behind the bar area, a box of raw chicken stored on a shelf above raw beef, and an employee not washing their hands before engaging in food preparation were among the six high-priority violations inspectors found.

The restaurant later reopened after meeting inspection standards during a Jan. 18 follow-up visit.

Cafe Heavenly

The restaurant located at 115 Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach (Volusia County) was forced to temporarily shut down after 10 violations were found during a Jan. 16 routine inspection.

Rodent droppings found along the inside of the bar, near the soda machine and in other various places were among the five high-priority violations.

As of a Jan. 17 inspection, the restaurant later reopened, but a follow-up inspection is required.

Wendy's

The fast food restaurant chain located at 10 W Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island (Brevard County) was temporarily closed after health inspectors found four violations during a Jan. 16 routine inspection.

Officials found raw sewage on the ground of the establishment. According to an inspection report, an employee dumped a mop bucket in the mop sink during the inspection and the floor drains in the kitchen immediately overflowed. That was the restaurant's only high-priority violation.

The restaurant later reopened the same day after meeting inspection standards.