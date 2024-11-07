Teen charged in deadly stabbing of woman in Daytona Beach, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

Daytona Beach police officers have arrested an 18-year-old in the deadly stabbing of a woman.

Officers responded to a stabbing incident at 300 Alva Circle shortly after midnight on Thursday, where they found the 30-year-old victim, Sham Telfort, dead inside her apartment’s bathroom. Police identified the suspect, now in custody, as 18-year-old Chadley Joseph.

Chadley Joseph is charged with first-degree murder.

A witness who lives with both Telfort and Joseph told officers they had returned to the apartment earlier that evening after being out most of the day. The witness, who had begun preparing a meal, noticed that neither Telfort nor Joseph had come out of their rooms for an extended time. Concerned, the witness went to check on them.

The witness said Joseph exited his bedroom and blocked the door to the bedroom momentarily, after which the witness saw Telfort’s body, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced Telfort dead at the scene. Joseph was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

