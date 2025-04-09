Six FIFA Club World Cup matches to be held in Orlando this summer, debuting brand new tournament

The Brief The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, featuring 32 top clubs from around the world, will debut in the United States from June 14 to July 13, with six matches set to take place in Orlando. Fans can catch the action live on FOX 35, including high-profile games at both Inter&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium.



FIFA's brand-new tournament will be played for the first time this year and will be held in 11 cities across the USA, including Orlando, The City Beautiful.

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

What we know:

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is FIFA's new prime club competition featuring the leading club teams from across the world.

The tournament features 32 clubs from AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup?

The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 13, 2025.

What does the winning club get?

The winner of the FIFA Club World Cup could earn up to $125 million in prize money for their club!

How many games will be held in Orlando?

Local perspective:

In total, six out of the 63 matches will be held in Orlando, two matches at Inter&Co. Stadium and four matches at Camping World Stadium.

Orlando FIFA Club World Cup matches:

Tuesday, 17 June - Ulsan HD v Mamelodi Sundowns FC - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando

Friday, 20 June - SL Benfica v Auckland City FC - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando

Tuesday, 24 June - Club León v CR Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Thursday, 26 June - Juventus FC v Manchester City - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Monday, 30 June - Group G winners v Group H runners-up - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Friday, 4 July - Winner match 53 v Winner match 54 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Where can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup?

You can watch the games on FOX 35 this summer!

