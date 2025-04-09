Six FIFA Club World Cup matches to be held in Orlando this summer, debuting brand new tournament
ORLANDO, Fla. - FIFA's brand-new tournament will be played for the first time this year and will be held in 11 cities across the USA, including Orlando, The City Beautiful.
What is the FIFA Club World Cup?
What we know:
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is FIFA's new prime club competition featuring the leading club teams from across the world.
The tournament features 32 clubs from AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.
When is the FIFA Club World Cup?
The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 13, 2025.
What does the winning club get?
The winner of the FIFA Club World Cup could earn up to $125 million in prize money for their club!
How many games will be held in Orlando?
Local perspective:
In total, six out of the 63 matches will be held in Orlando, two matches at Inter&Co. Stadium and four matches at Camping World Stadium.
Orlando FIFA Club World Cup matches:
- Tuesday, 17 June - Ulsan HD v Mamelodi Sundowns FC - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
- Friday, 20 June - SL Benfica v Auckland City FC - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
- Tuesday, 24 June - Club León v CR Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando
- Thursday, 26 June - Juventus FC v Manchester City - Camping World Stadium, Orlando
- Monday, 30 June - Group G winners v Group H runners-up - Camping World Stadium, Orlando
- Friday, 4 July - Winner match 53 v Winner match 54 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Where can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup?
You can watch the games on FOX 35 this summer!
The Source: The information in this article comes from the International Federation of Association Football.