Downtown Orlando curfew ends after Halloween shooting

The City of Orlando has ended the state of emergency and curfew for downtown Orlando following last week's deadly shooting during Halloween, which left two people dead and eight others hurt.

Following the shooting, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer issued a temporary curfew between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and also forced bars and clubs to stop selling alcohol at midnight. Those restrictions will end at 5 p.m., the city said.

"In the wake of the tragic shooting deaths on the streets of downtown Orlando last week, the City of Orlando continues to pursue every safety measure to protect the community with the goal of ending the street-party atmosphere downtown, which has created consistent public safety issues," the City said in a statement.

Orlando police will have a larger police presence downtown.

In that same news release, the city announced that it would make some changes to downtown Orlando traffic flow.

Starting Friday, Nov. 16, Orange Avenue will begin to reopen to traffic, meaning people walking to and from the bars will have to remain on the sidewalk. It will be done in phases, starting with one lane and eventually opening all three, the city said.

"In early phases, the city will use barricades to keep pedestrians closer to the sidewalks, eventually opening the thoroughfare to one lane of traffic, until ultimately, all three lanes of traffic are open."

The city said it is seeking to "end the street-party atmosphere" of downtown Orlando.

Suspect charged as an adult

Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, 17, has been charged as an adult on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting, State Attorney Andrew Bain announced earlier this week. He said additional charges were pending, and that he intended to present the case to a grand jury to potentially upgrade the charges to first degree.