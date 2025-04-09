12-year-old boy reported missing in Orange County: deputies

The Brief Orange County deputies are searching for 12-year-old Julius Mason Garcia Rivera. He was last seen Tuesday near Kempston Drive and Darwood Drive in Orlando, authorities said. If you see him, you're asked to call 911 immediately.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

What we know:

Julius Mason Garcia Rivera was last seen on Tuesday evening near Kempston Drive and Darwood Drive in Orlando.

Authorities said he was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white tube socks, and black Crocs, and was carrying a black backpack.

Deputies are concerned for his safety due to his age. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

What we don't know:

We don't know the exact time Julius was last seen, the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, or additional details about search efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

