12-year-old boy reported missing in Orange County: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
What we know:
Julius Mason Garcia Rivera was last seen on Tuesday evening near Kempston Drive and Darwood Drive in Orlando.
Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office
Authorities said he was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white tube socks, and black Crocs, and was carrying a black backpack.
Deputies are concerned for his safety due to his age. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
What we don't know:
We don't know the exact time Julius was last seen, the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, or additional details about search efforts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.