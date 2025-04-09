Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old boy reported missing in Orange County: deputies

By
Published  April 9, 2025 11:21am EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Orange County deputies are searching for 12-year-old Julius Mason Garcia Rivera.
    • He was last seen Tuesday near Kempston Drive and Darwood Drive in Orlando, authorities said.
    • If you see him, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

What we know:

Julius Mason Garcia Rivera was last seen on Tuesday evening near Kempston Drive and Darwood Drive in Orlando.

Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said he was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white tube socks, and black Crocs, and was carrying a black backpack.

Deputies are concerned for his safety due to his age. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

What we don't know:

We don't know the exact time Julius was last seen, the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, or additional details about search efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

Orange CountyNewsFloridaMissing Persons