Arrest made in 2022 missing person case, roommate charged

The Orlando Police Department has arrested the roommate of Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco, who has been missing since December 2022.

42-year-old Gisselle Victoria-Gonzalez was charged with one count of Second-Degree Murder, one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence and one count of Grand Theft.

Credit: Orlando Police Department

On December 27, 2022 officers responded to the 6200 block of Curry Ford Road in response to a missing person. Victoria-Gonzalez, who contacted OPD, said she hadn't seen Medina-Pacheco, who was her roommate, since December 25th, Christmas day.

As the investigation continued, detectives found multiple inconsistencies in Victoria-Gonzalez's story.

A search warrant was executed at their residence and evidence was discovered that indicated a very different and violent incident.

Following an investigation involving multiple agencies at the local, state, and federal levels, detectives determined that Victoria-Gonzalez was residing in Hartford, CT.

After investigators interviewed Victoria-Gonzalez again in Hartford, they developed probable cause to charge her in the death of Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco.

Credit: Orlando Police Department

The body of Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco has not been located. The Orlando Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Orlando Police Department Homicide Unit or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).