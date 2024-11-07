Orlando Halloween shooting: New details on timeline, possible motive, teen suspect's movements

The 17-year-old accused of shooting into crowds of people celebrating Halloween in downtown Orlando – ultimately killing two men and injuring eight others – told deputies that he had witnessed a lot of "loved ones" die, and that he was under extreme stress.

Authorities released the arrest report for Jaylen Dewayne Edgar, who is facing at least two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting. It provides more details about where Edgar was that night, his apparent movements, the timeline of the shooting, and what he told detectives after his arrest.

Suspect climbed into Orland Fire Department vehicle and onto a stretcher

Authorities unknowingly interacted with Jaylen Edgar about 30 minutes prior to the shooting, the report said.

Around 12:40 a.m. – about 30 minutes before the first shots were fired – Edgar apparently climbed into the back of an Orlando Fire Department ambulance and lied down on the stretcher, as people took photos of him, according to the report.

Paramedics were helping a woman who was intoxicated at the time, the report said.

An officer told Edgar to get down, and he apparently did not listen, as the officer said he had to grab the teen's left arm to get him out of the ambulance.

"Edgar told (the officer) not to touch him before continuing northbound on Orange Avenue," the report said. This officer would later be one of the first to tackle Edgar after the second shooting.

Suspect told officers that he was under a lot of stress

During a post-Miranda interview with officers, Jaylen Edgar told officers that he has struggled with the amount of "loved ones" who have died in his life, and that he "has had trouble" due to the stress he was under.

"(The suspect) explained that he has been affected by numerous deaths of loved ones he has had to witness in his life and has had trouble due to the amount of stress he has been under," the report said.

(The suspect) said he came to downtown Orlando with a friend and then met up with other friends there." It did not specify who those friends were.

Where did the gun come from?

Jaylen Edgar admitted to having a gun hidden in his pants, which was found by officers upon tackling him to the ground, the report said.

Edgar told detectives that he "found it early in the day at another location."

Orlando police described the gun as a SpringField Armory 9mm handgun. It had a serial number and was placed into evidence, the report said.

Nine 9mm shell casings and five bullets were collected, police said.

Timeline: What happened and when?

12:40AM: Jaylen Edgar climbs into an Orlando Fire Department vehicle and lays down on the stretcher. This is near Orange Avenue and Washington Street. He leaves and walks northbound on Orange Avenue.

1:07AM: First reports of gunshots near Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard. Edgar is seen on camera wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and a backpack. He walks south on Orange Avenue, turns around, and walks north. He pulls a gun from his waistline and fires one shot at Tyrek Hill, killing him, the report said.

After the shooting, Edgar ran east on Central Avenue and onto Court Avenue. He runs "between multiple commercial businesses." He is then seen again walking towards Washington Street and Orange Avenue.

1:11AM: Edgar allegedly fires several more shots near Orange Avenue and Washington Street, where crowds of people have gathered, and within feet of several Orlando police officers, sending crowds running.

An Orlando police officer reported hearing at least five gunshots. Eight people are shot, and a ninth victim was trampled, police said.

Seconds later, Edgar runs a few feet south towards two marked Orlando police vehicles, surveillance video and the report states. Edgar is spotted holding a tan firearm by an officer and is held at gunpoint, then tackled to the ground.

The officer who pulled Edgar out of the ambulance was the same officer who threw him to the ground, the report states. A tan gun is found in Edgar's pants, the report said.

1:32AM: Tyrek Hill was declared deceased on Orange Avenue.

1:46AM: Timothy John Schimdt, a UCF student, succumbs to his injuries at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

2:17AM: Orlando police confirms on social media that it is investigating a shooting.

4:45AM: Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith holds press conference to provide a update on the shooting and the investigation. Chief Smith releases surveillance video, and shooting details.

What we know about the victims

Orlando police identified the two men killed in the shooting as 25-year-old Tyrek Hill and 19-year-old Timothy Schmidt Jr., and released some information about the eight others who were hurt.

Tyrek Hill's mom: He was a kind, loving ‘gentle giant’

Timothy Schmidt: A UCF student, a gifted soccer player, and a good guy

The other victims

Victim 3: 18-year-old white male, shot in the lower left leg

Victim 4: 39-year-old female, shot in the left hand

Victim 5: 24-year-old Hispanic female, shot in left leg

Victim 6: 20-year-old Black male, grazed by bullet in the head

Victim 7: 26-year-old Hispanic male, shot in right foot

Victim 8: 19-year-old Hispanic female, shot in upper back with bullet lodged in cheek

Victim 9: 26-year-old Hispanic female; not shot, but hurt being trampled as people ran

Victim 10: A female drove herself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Anthony Berry told officers that his friend was pushed by the suspect. Thinking he'd be pushed, he put his hand out. At that point, a male, later identified as Edgar, became confrontational with him. Another male then intervened and attempted to separate the two.

"A short time later, the confrontational male drew a firearm from near his waistband/pants," the report said. "For this reason, Berry ducked down, saw a flash of white, and tell to the ground shortly after."

