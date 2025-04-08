Captain Brock Horner, caught arguing with boater in viral video, issued no-contact order by Florida judge

The Brief Florida charter captain Brock Horner was arrested on April 4 after a viral video showed him unlawfully boarding fisherman Gage Towles' boat and threatening him on the Peace River. Horner now faces charges of burglary with assault or battery and has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with Towles. Towles’ attorney has urged the public to stop making threats against Horner and to allow the justice system to handle the case.



A Florida judge has issued a no-contact order to Punta Gorda charter captain Brock Horner, 40, meaning he can not come in contact with local fisherman Gage Towles, 22. The order comes after Horner was the center of a viral video filmed by Towles and was later arrested due to his actions caught on camera.

What happened in the viral video?

The backstory:

On April 1, Horner was captured screaming at Towles. The two were in their own boats in the Peace River when the argument and video began. After some back and fourth between the two Horner is shown pulling his boat alongside Towles' boat without permission. Officials said Horner then unlawfully boarded the boat and threatened Towles, escalating the incident into a criminal offense.

In the video you can hear Towles repeatedly asking Horner to leave his boat. According to the report, Towles tried to calm down the situation and apologized to Horner.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident stemmed from another interaction that happened a few days prior. Towles said Horner was seen speeding and cutting under the bridge. When others yelled at Horner to slow down, they say Horner accused them of not having their lights on. Towles said he was not involved, but Horner sought him out.

When was Horner arrested and on what charges?

What we know:

Horner was arrested on the night of April 4 after the video was reported to the Punta Gorda Police Department multiple times.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our waterways — or anywhere else in our city," said Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Smith. "We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors, both on land and on the water."

Horner has been charged with burglary with assault or battery, non-forced entry.

Towles' attorney asks for threats against Horner to stop

What they're saying:

Horner, along with his family and others connected to him, has been subjected to numerous threats since last week, according to reports. In response, Steven Leskovich, the attorney representing Towles, issued a statement urging an end to the threats and calling on the public to place their trust in the criminal justice system as it carries out its process.

What's next for the case?

What's next:

Horner has since bonded out of jail. He is due back in court for his arraignment on May 5, according to the Charlotte County Clerk of Courts.

