Taylor Swift expands Eras Tour with 3 more Florida dates in 2024

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

The "Anti-Hero" singer just added a slew of new dates to her record-breaking tour, and she's making another stop in Florida. Swift will take over Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on October 18-20 in 2024, she announced Thursday morning.

Other new dates include New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto with special guest Gracie Abrams.

News of the new shows come after Swift announced dozens of international dates for her tour, scheduled to kick off later this month and through 2024.

This isn't Taylor's first rodeo in Florida, though. While it's her first Eras Tour show in Miami, she previously performed at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in April.

Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Presale is now open and fans who are selected will get to buy tickets starting August 9 through October 18.