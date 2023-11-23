Taylor Swift-inspired baby names get huge bump in 2023

Hold onto your rattles and stuffed animals, folks! The latest baby name trends for 2023 are straight out of Taylor Swift's songbook – and they're here to stay.

A new report from BabyCenter revealed the hottest baby name trends this year, including a few expected inspirations, like Barbie, Succession and Wednesday. The "Anti-Hero" singer is also one of the top trends of the year, as a handful of baby names inspired by her song lyrics have surged in 2023.

BabyCenter analyzed the top rising and falling names from data submitted by parents through Oct. 15, according to the report.

Over 300,000 babies were born this year, so let's see how many of them are inspired by the girl dating the guy on the Chiefs.

With the record-breaking success of Swift's "Eras Tour," BabyCenter said there's been a boost in popularity for names inspired by Taylor Swift songs:

Betty, from Folklore , is up 184 spots to No. 920

Marjorie, from Evermore , is up 1,626 spots to No. 1,721

Summer, like "Cruel Summer," is up 66 spots to No. 68

Ivy, from Evermore, is up six spots to No. 28

Inglewood, CA - August 07: Fans enjoy Taylor Swift's performance during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

Click here to read the full report from BabyCenter.