Florida is home to the most Taylor Swift fans, report says

Taylor Swift's fanbase knows no bounds, but one state has outshone them all.

A new report from Betway revealed that Florida is the epicenter of Swfities, according to annual Google search results per capita.

There's a staggering 5.5 million yearly searches about Taylor Swift, making it the No. 1 state in the U.S. for the "Anti-Hero" singer's fans. That's an overwhelming 81,910 searches per 10,000 people.

"It's clear that Taylor Swift's music and charisma have captured the hearts of fans across the nation, and these states are leading the charge!" Betway said about its report. "Whether you're a die-hard Swiftie or just someone who enjoys her music, this data highlights the widespread appeal of Taylor Swift's work."

Ohio was ranked second, with over 3 million yearly searches, followed by Virginia, New York and Illinois to round out the top five.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift attends the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)

Here's a look at the top 10 Swiftie states in the U.S., according to Betway:

Florida Ohio Virginia New York Illinois Tennessee New Jersey Texas Maryland Pennsylvania

MORE TAYLOR SWIFT HEADLINES:

Betway's report comes amid the premiere of Swift's Eras Tour concert film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The movie drops Thursday in the U.S. and Canada after the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker said she would be opening early access showings a day early ahead of Friday's scheduled premiere date.