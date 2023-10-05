Calling all Swifties: Oviedo Mall to host 'Taylor Swift Day' extravaganza to celebrate concert film premiere

Are you ready for it?

The Oviedo Mall is hosting the Taylor Swift night of your dreams next week – all in honor of the "Anti-Hero" singer's The Eras Tour Concert Film premiering in theaters next Friday, Oct. 13.

"Get ready for an unforgettable day of Taylor Swift fandom and excitement as we celebrate the upcoming screening of ‘The Eras Tour Concert Film’ at Regal Oviedo Mall! Join us on Friday, October 13th, for a jam-packed event filled with music, fashion, fun, and so much more," the mall wrote on its website.

(FILES) US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and Im overjoyed to tell you that itl Expand

The day is jam-packed with Swiftie-inspired events:

Photo ops : Take photos at different photo spots around the mall

Eras Tour outfit contest : Compete for prizes in a costume walk and judging; registration starts at 4 p.m. in front of the Regal Box Office, contest starts at 5 p.m.

Taylor Swift-inspired performance : The Imagine Performing Arts Center will perform at 4:30 p.m.

Friendship bracelet exchange : Exchange starts at 5:30 p.m. at Cafe Natura

Trivia scavenger hunt: Hunt down the answers to Taylor Swift trivia questions throughout the mall for a prize

The mall said all events will take place at the north entrance unless otherwise noted.

The Oviedo Mall movie theater is also offering limited-edition collectible cups and popcorn buckets for $19.89.

Taylor Swift Day is open to all ages.

Click here for more information.