Suspect stole car, crashed into Daytona Beach pond, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - New video shows when Daytona Beach police officers apprehended a suspect in a stolen SUV.
Police identified the suspect as Allen Simmons Jr., who failed to stop for a traffic violation.
Officers deployed tire deflation devices, causing Simmons to crash through a barricade near a Home Depot and into a retention pond.
Simmons faces multiple charges, including motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen credit card, fleeing and eluding police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.