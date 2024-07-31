Expand / Collapse search

Suspect stole car, crashed into Daytona Beach pond, police say

By
Published  July 31, 2024 12:09am EDT
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Suspect stole car, crashed into pond, police say

New video shows when Daytona Beach police officers apprehended a suspect in a stolen SUV.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - New video shows when Daytona Beach police officers apprehended a suspect in a stolen SUV. 

Police identified the suspect as Allen Simmons Jr., who failed to stop for a traffic violation.

Officers deployed tire deflation devices, causing Simmons to crash through a barricade near a Home Depot and into a retention pond.

MORE HEADLINES:

Simmons faces multiple charges, including motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen credit card, fleeing and eluding police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.