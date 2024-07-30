Cruisers contracting COVID-19 during summer surge as healthcare recommendations change

COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, and Florida is a hotbed for the virus right now.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Sunshine State is one of 21 states recording high levels of cases.

Doctors say they’re not sending as many people with the coronavirus to hospitals anymore, but they are seeing a summer sickness spike. As years passed post-pandemic, so did healthcare providers' recommendations regarding boosters and isolation.

Cruisers have been especially shocked to come down with COVID-19 on their recent trips. Many are sharing stories on social media about entire families getting sick during or right after they left the ship.

Valerie Fletcher is a recent cruiser with COVID now, after just getting off on the Allure of The Seas.

She and dozens of her family members were on board as part of an 80-person family reunion.

"Every day, someone is reporting they have COVID," said Fletcher, who says this is her first time getting COVID. "There are like 20 of us who have COVID."

She’s not alone. Cases are up nationwide and in Florida.

A new variant, KP.3, is dominating the disease, and the Sunshine State is one of seven states reporting very high cases in wastewater, according to the CDC.

"The cases are definitely rising," said Dr. Michael Sparks, a primary care physician with Sparks Family Medicine in Sanford.

He says COVID’s changed over the last four years, and so have recommendations from healthcare providers.

"The reality is, COVID is very different than it was a few years ago," said Sparks.

If one tests positive for COVID-19, Dr. Sparks recommends delaying a return to work until one goes "24 hours without a fever and is not on fever-reducing meds."

When asked about vaccines and boosters, Dr. Sparks replied, "That’s tricky," and added, "There’s this question of risk versus benefit that comes up. For a lot of people, that’s an individual question at this point."

The symptoms for most people right now are similar to the flu and having a cold.

"It was body aches and then just stuffiness in my head. I feel like I have a head cold," said Fletcher.

She's staying home and taking over-the-counter meds for now as she recovers from her cruise that ended with COVID-19.

"Next time, I’m taking my mask and wearing it on the elevators," concluded the cruiser.

Dr. Sparks says not all of his patients are testing for COVID anymore. The tests aren’t free, so that’s changed things for people.

He recommends testing if you are in contact with someone with a weaker immune system or a senior citizen. Certain populations can still be severely affected by the disease, and it’s good to know if you are positive for COVID-19 and around those people.