Sexual battery reported at UCF Downtown campus, police say

A woman was sexually battered by a man who followed her off a Lynx bus and into a UCF Downtown parking garage over the weekend, according to the UCF Police Department.

The incident happened Sunday night at the Amelia Street Garage, located on the corner of North Hughey Avenue and Alexander Place in downtown Orlando.

After the man and woman got off the same Lynx bus, he's accused of following her, grabbing her wrist and pulling her into the parking garage stairwell.

The suspect was identified and detectives are working to obtain a warrant for his arrest, police said. His identity has not been released at this time.

The UCF Police Department did confirm, however, that neither the man nor woman involved in the incident are affiliated with the university.

Police are urging the community to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity at 407-823-5555 or 911.

This is a developing story.