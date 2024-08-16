Suspect in Palm Bay officer-involved shooting dies after killing sister-in-law, police say

The suspect in last week’s officer-involved shooting in Palm Bay has died, according to police.

The incident began when 29-year-old Joseph Fleming allegedly shot and killed his sister-in-law, 23-year-old Jacquelyn Wray, inside a home on Biarritz Street.

Palm Bay Police responded to the scene around 9 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report of a suspicious incident, which was later determined to be an armed domestic disturbance. Upon entering the house, officers were immediately met with gunfire from Fleming. Officers returned fire, striking him.

MORE HEADLINES:

Fleming attempted to flee the scene but was later located by the Brevard County Aviation Unit. He was taken into custody and rushed to the hospital, where he died on Wednesday night.

Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello stated that the officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, following standard protocol in such cases. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, as is customary in officer-involved shootings.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office, West Melbourne Police Department, and Palm Bay Fire Rescue assisted in the response.