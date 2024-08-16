New Smyrna Beach bouncer arrested after cellphones found with explicit videos, police say

A New Smyrna Beach bar bouncer was arrested this week after several of his cellphones were found with videos of apparent "explicit sexual abuse" on them, according to police.

Medard "Ned" Keene, 48, who often worked as a bouncer at several bars in the area, was charged with sexual battery on a person 18 years or older, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department announced Friday.

Police said the investigation started earlier this month after an acquaintance of Keene said they found several cellphones of his with "several saved videos depicting what appeared to be explicit sexual abuse."

Medard Keene was arrested on Aug. 15, 2024 (Photo: New Smyrna Beach Police Department)

"All of the videos depict women, all who are believed to be over the age of 18, in various sexual encounters being recorded and/or touched by Keene without their consent. … One of the most egregious videos, recorded in June of 2020, shows an unconscious female in a vehicle being sexually assaulted by Keene while unable to respond, move, or speak and clearly unable to consent to the acts being done to her," police said.

The woman in the latter video has been identified and is helping police with their investigation. There are several other women who have not yet been identified, however, police said.

Medard Keene (Photo: Volusia County Branch Jail)

Keene remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond, online jail records show.

More charges against Keene are possible as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the New Smyrna Beach Police Department at PDTips@cityofnsb.com or Crime Stoppers of North East Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.

