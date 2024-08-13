Woman shot, killed by brother-in-law inside Palm Bay home, police say

The Palm Bay Police Department has provided an update on a shooting involving three officers who were responding to a reported domestic disturbance last week.

Police say the incident began when 29-year-old Joseph Fleming shot and killed his sister-in-law, 23-year-old Jacquelyn Wray, inside a home on Biarritz Street.

Police responded around 9 a.m. on Friday regarding a suspicious incident. They later determined it to be an armed domestic disturbance.

RELATED: Woman dead, man shot by police following armed domestic disturbance in Palm Bay, police say

When officers arrived and entered the house, they said they were immediately met with gunfire. Officers returned fire, striking Fleming, who fled from the scene.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

The Brevard County Aviation Unit located Fleming nearby, and he was taken into custody. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said the officers would be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is also standard protocol.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office, West Melbourne Police Department, and Palm Bay Fire Rescue assisted, the police department said.