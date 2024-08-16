Mother speaks after son killed in Palm Bay hit-and-run: 'It’s going to hurt for as long as I live'

FOX 35 is learning new details about a man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Palm Bay last week.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Soueidan. His mom said her son was dropping off an Uber delivery when he was struck and killed on Aug. 9 at the intersection of Capeador Street NW and Nadell Ave. NW.

A father and his 17-year-old son were both arrested days later in connection to the deadly hit-and-run incident. The father is accused of telling police he was the one who hit and killed the victim, but investigators said they determined he was lying and that his son was responsible. Narrian Sabdull posted his $500 bond on Friday.

A memorial was growing at the sight of the crash, and the victim’s mother is mourning.

"I lost my son. That was my baby," said Melonie Gaines, who was planning her son’s funeral.

"He just wanted a last-minute gig," said the mother, who recalls him leaving on a scooter to make the food delivery. That was the last time she’d hear from him again.

The gig turned deadly when a teenage driver allegedly hit and killed him around 8:30 p.m. that evening.

"You know, it’s one thing to get hit by a car, but it’s another thing to get completely obliterated by a vehicle," said a witness who was there during the horrific accident.

The man tried to save the victim. He asked not to be named and said he was still struggling to process what unfolded before his eyes.

"I’m actually seeking some therapy. I’m seeking some therapy," said the eyewitness. "This was a very difficult thing to witness."

The hit-and-run was also a complex case for the police to solve. Investigators said Sabdull lied and told investigators he was the one behind the wheel. After interviewing witnesses and pulling surveillance video, police say it was actually his 17-year-old son who hit the victim and fled the scene.

Police said the teen was driving more than 90 miles per hour when he hit Nathaniel Soueidan.

"For someone to speed that much and just take somebody’s life without even realizing that they were going too fast," exclaimed the mother. "It’s going to hurt for as long as I live."

The father was charged with giving false information at the crash scene. The teen is facing charges for leaving the scene of an accident and vehicular manslaughter.

"This gentleman didn’t deserve this," said the witness.

Melonie is planning her son’s funeral and just doing her best to stay strong because she has two other young sons living with her who just lost their brother.

"I can’t bring back my son," concluded the grieving mother.

Something else police did to find out who was responsible was trace 911 calls in this area. They saw one was dropped soon after the accident. Police said they traced that number back to the son and used those details to figure out the father was lying on his son's behalf.

The victim's mom started a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral.