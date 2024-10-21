Sunday masses resume at Orlando church damaged by possible arson

Services at the Incarnation Catholic Church in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood proceeded as usual on Sunday.

It was the first Sunday mass since a suspicious fire at the church the previous Wednesday.

During his sermon, Fr. William Holiday said he wouldn't have moved the service to a different location. He said he wanted the congregation to see their fight against evil.

"Come in here, look at that. Didn't look like it did last week, right? The charred tabernacle, charred missal stand, blessed mother, and St. Joseph [statues] all messed up. Yeah, that's the reality of warfare," he said, "that is spiritual warfare in your face."

The Orlando Fire Department said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms was leading the investigation into the possible arson attack. It was the second fire at this Catholic congregation after one gutted another church building on their property, in 2023.

This time, the fire was centered around the altar. The table, the lecterns, the screens, the statues, the floor, and walls were all charred and black with soot. Jamie Beu, a church usher, said members were left praying for answers.

"We are urging everybody's patience with this. Investigations take time, but we do have faith that justice will be done, if not in this world, at least in the next."

Orlando firefighters showed up at the church just before 2 a.m., on Wednesday. They said the flames had already set off the alarm and sprinkler system in the building by the time they got there. The sprinkler system put the fire out and crews vented the building.

The congregation plans to build a new church building on their property to replace the first one that burned. Church member Phil Colamarino said they were not dwelling on the damage.

"I think it'll make us stronger," he said, "everybody we talk to, everybody here just realizes we got to move forward. Can't go back."

