Sun and Surf Park now open in Daytona Beach, adding new ramps, showers, bike racks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The new Sun and SurfPark in Daytona Beach is complete.
The park features 75 parking spots, a new beach access ramp, showers, and bike racks. Although visitors have already been using the space for parking, officials wanted to mark the completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- TIMELINE: Large Saharan Dust wave to impact Florida weather
- Man bitten by shark in Florida Keys while spearfishing; friend saved his life
- 911 call from murder of Palm Bay mother and her boyfriend released; daughter could be tried as adult
- Orlando food truck manufacturer files for bankruptcy, leaving hundreds of families' life savings drained
The new park is located on North Atlantic Avenue, about a mile from International Speedway Boulevard.