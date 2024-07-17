Expand / Collapse search

Sun and Surf Park now open in Daytona Beach, adding new ramps, showers, bike racks

By
Published  July 17, 2024 10:24pm EDT
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Sun and Surf Park now open in Daytona Beach

Sun and Surf Park in Daytona Beach now has a new beach access ramp, showers, and bike racks.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The new Sun and SurfPark in Daytona Beach is complete.

The park features 75 parking spots, a new beach access ramp, showers, and bike racks. Although visitors have already been using the space for parking, officials wanted to mark the completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

MORE HEADLINES:

The new park is located on North Atlantic Avenue, about a mile from International Speedway Boulevard.