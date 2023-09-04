Orlando foodies can feast on subs at 1,000 feet in the air on Subway's new blimp

article

It's a bird… It's a plane… It's the Subway blimp!

The fast casual sub chain is taking to the sky in a new dining experience set to give customers a shot at enjoying a Deli Hero sub at 1,000 feet above the ground in a 180-foot-long blimp, Subway said in a press release. Subway in the Sky will fly over Orlando later this month – and a lucky group of sandwich lovers will get the chance to join the mission.

Subway's new Deli Hero subs, first launched in July, feature a half-pound of freshly sliced meat. Whoever gets a chance to be on board Subway in the Sky will be able to enjoy them in the floating restaurant.

"The Subway in the Sky reinforces a summer of exciting changes at all U.S. restaurants following the debut of freshly sliced meats and Deli Hero subs, a major expansion and new category in its Subway Series menu," Subway said in a press release. "Alongside 10 straight quarters of positive sales and international growth, the sky is no longer the limit for Subway."

Photo: Subway

When is Subway in the Sky coming to Orlando?

Here's a look at the Subway in the Sky schedule:

September 5-7: Kansas City, MO (Registration is sold out)

September 19-20: Orlando, FL (Registration opens September 16 at 8 a.m.)

September 24, 26: Miami area, FL (Registration opens September 21 at 8 a.m.)

Photo: Subway

RELATED NEWS :

How to get on the Subway blimp

Up to 40 Subway fans per day per stop will be able to enjoy a "flight" of all four Deli Hero subs.

To register, visit register.SubwayInTheSky.com.