'Stunned' owl flies into car's roof while driving in Winter Park, firefighters say

An owl found itself in a sticky situation Monday night after it flew into the roof rack of a car driving in Winter Park, according to the fire department.

Firefighters shared a photo of the critter on Facebook on Tuesday as it was getting rescued from between the bars on the car's roof rack.

The barred owl was safely freed and appeared to be OK when it flew away, the fire department said.

Photo: Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department

"Quite certain that both motorist and owl were a little stunned by the whole experience, but just thankful we were able to help," the fire department wrote.

This species of owl is not uncommon to Winter Park's tree-lined streets.