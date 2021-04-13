'Stop being sheeple': Hundreds attend protest against mask mandate in Florida county

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Fort Lauderdale on April 10th to protest Broward County’s ongoing mask mandate and demand that businesses reopen at full capacity.

Footage shared by Miami resident Dina Bryn shows maskless protesters at the "Million Maskless March" holding pro-Trump banners and signs saying "Stop government interference," "Good little sheep wear their mask," and "Stop being sheeple."

In the video, a group is seen lighting a pile of masks on fire.

Several people at the protest said they don’t believe the CDC or trust the science that wearing a mask can lower the risk of contracting COVID-19, local media reported.

