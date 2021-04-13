How a pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine will affect appointments in Florida

Federal health officials on Tuesday announced that they are recommending a "pause" on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six cases of a rare type of blood clotting following vaccination were reported in the United States.

Currently, there are several sites in Central Florida that administer the Johnson & Johnson, including Publix pharmacies. A mobile vaccination event scheduled for Tuesday at the Salvation Army was set to administer doses of the vaccine.

However, a worker told FOX 35's Sydney Cameron that they were "packing up & going home" following the announcement.

The Blanchard Park YMCA says they will not do vaccines as scheduled at 10 a.m.

At the state-run site at Valencia College West Campus, people were lined up on Tuesday morning where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is offered. FOX 35 News is waiting on word as to whether sites in Central Florida will stop administering the vaccine.

The Orange County Convention Center was to switch to administering only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next month.

Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to discuss what action the state could take regarding usage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement Tuesday that the pause of the single-dose vaccine is "out of an abundance of caution" while the agencies investigate the cases.

The clots were reported in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the statement said. "Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered."

