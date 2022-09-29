'Stay home': Flooding danger as Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
19
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:21 PM EDT, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:15 AM EDT, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:59 AM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Osceola County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:24 AM EDT until THU 6:30 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:16 AM EDT until THU 6:15 AM EDT, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 11:41 PM EDT until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
'Stay home': Flooding danger as Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida

Published 
Updated 3:57AM
Hurricane Ian
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Seminole, Osceola, and Orange counties until 6:30 a.m. and until 6:15 a.m. for Volusia County as rain from Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida. This means Flash Flooding may be, or is in progress. Dangerous conditions are expected overnight in Central Florida with roads becoming impassable. 

The system – now a Category 1 storm – made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Florida on Wednesday and has been pounding the state with torrential downpours and high wind gusts as it makes its way across land. 

RELATED: Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

Chief Lauraleigh Avery, emergency manager for Orange County Government's Office of Emergency Management, told FOX 35 that residents should shelter in place. 

"Wherever they are, they need to stay put," she said. "We could have a really rapid amount of rain, a lot of rain coming really fast. We were already expecting 12 to 20 inches of rain. Now we could go up to 30 in some areas."

Avery said everyone should stay home and do not drive in this weather. 

Hurricane Ian is expected to be over the Central Florida area by 8 a.m. Thursday, but that could change. Most counties can expect to feel Ian's impacts through Friday.