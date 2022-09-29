'Stay home': Flooding danger as Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Seminole, Osceola, and Orange counties until 6:30 a.m. and until 6:15 a.m. for Volusia County as rain from Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida. This means Flash Flooding may be, or is in progress. Dangerous conditions are expected overnight in Central Florida with roads becoming impassable.

The system – now a Category 1 storm – made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Florida on Wednesday and has been pounding the state with torrential downpours and high wind gusts as it makes its way across land.

RELATED: Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

Chief Lauraleigh Avery, emergency manager for Orange County Government's Office of Emergency Management, told FOX 35 that residents should shelter in place.

"Wherever they are, they need to stay put," she said. "We could have a really rapid amount of rain, a lot of rain coming really fast. We were already expecting 12 to 20 inches of rain. Now we could go up to 30 in some areas."

Avery said everyone should stay home and do not drive in this weather.

Hurricane Ian is expected to be over the Central Florida area by 8 a.m. Thursday, but that could change. Most counties can expect to feel Ian's impacts through Friday.