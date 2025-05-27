Giant manta ray dives under Florida paddleboarder: 'Unbelievable'

The Brief A paddleboarder near Honeymoon Island, Florida, had a rare and thrilling encounter with a giant manta ray. The video shows the manta ray gliding beneath the paddleboard, with the paddleboarder reacting calmly and excitedly to the sighting. Giant manta rays are the largest ray species and are protected in Florida waters.



A paddleboarder in Florida was enjoying a ride along the Gulf Coast when a massive creature appeared beneath him—a giant manta ray!

What we know:

The encounter took place in mid-May near Honeymoon Island in Dunedin and was captured by drone footage shot by John Yanchoris.

In the video, the manta ray can be seen gliding through the water as the paddleboarder approaches. It quickly dives into the clear waters beneath the board.

The paddleboarder doesn’t seem startled; instead, he’s seen waving and pointing excitedly at the creature.

What they're saying:

Yanchoris described the moment to Storyful as "unbelievable," noting that it’s "very rare" to spot a giant oceanic manta ray in that area.

Dig deeper:

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the giant manta ray is the largest in the world with a wingspan of up to 29.5 feet with an average around 22 feet.

These gentle giants can weigh as much as 4,000 pounds. Manta rays are protected in Florida state waters and pose little danger to humans, the FWC noted.

