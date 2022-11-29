SpaceX to launch Japan's HAKUTO-R Mission 1 to the moon from Florida

SpaceX is gearing up for a middle of the night launch of ispace's HAKUTO-R Mission 1 to the moon from Florida's Space Coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30 with liftoff set for 3:39 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The HAKUTO-R Mission 1 is the first privately-led Japanese mission to land on the lunar surface, according to the space company.

Also onboard this mission is NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Lunar Flashlight.

Weather is looking good for liftoff. A backup opportunity is available on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3:37 a.m. ET.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22 and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.