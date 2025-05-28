Tractor trailer catches fire; all lanes blocked on Florida's turnpike northbound near Clermont

The Brief All northbound lanes on Florida's turnpike near the Clermont area are currently blocked. The lanes are blocked due to a tractor trailer on fire. There have been no injuries reported.



A tractor trailer on fire is blocking all northbound lanes on Florida's turnpike near the Clermont area, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say.

Tractor trailer breaks out in flames

What we know:

FHP says the tractor trailer caught fire around 7:41 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Florida's turnpike near Mile Marker 279 in Clermont.

There is currently a roadblock for all the northbound lanes.

There have been no injuries reported, troopers say.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what caused the tractor trailer to catch on fire and how many people were in the truck.

What's next:

Troopers are currently at the scene of the truck fire, and tow trucks are also there to begin clean-up.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

