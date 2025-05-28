Tractor trailer catches fire; all lanes blocked on Florida's turnpike northbound near Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. - A tractor trailer on fire is blocking all northbound lanes on Florida's turnpike near the Clermont area, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say.
Tractor trailer breaks out in flames
What we know:
FHP says the tractor trailer caught fire around 7:41 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Florida's turnpike near Mile Marker 279 in Clermont.
There is currently a roadblock for all the northbound lanes.
There have been no injuries reported, troopers say.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear what caused the tractor trailer to catch on fire and how many people were in the truck.
What's next:
Troopers are currently at the scene of the truck fire, and tow trucks are also there to begin clean-up.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
Interactive traffic map
View the interactive map below to see the latest traffic alerts and road closures in Orlando and around Central Florida.
The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from 511 and Skyfox, as well as information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in an email on May 28, 2025.