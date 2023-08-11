Popular Central Florida pizza shop's second location now open, but hurry before they sell out

A popular Central Florida pizza shop, known for its Detroit-style pies, has opened its second location in the area – but you'll want to act fast!

SoDough Square opened up its Winter Park location last month, and they're already experiencing overwhelming demand. The Fairbanks Avenue spot – and its flagship store on Michigan Street – are known to sell out fast every day due to high demand.

"Please arrive early to secure an order," SoDough Square said on its website. "We make as much dough as we can hold so this is out of our control. We love and thank you for you understanding and support."

The Winter Park location first opened in July – and along with a new building were a slew of new menu items, like new pizza flavors, chicken wings and house-made cocktails, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

SoDough Square in Winter Park is open Wednesday to Friday from 4-9 p.m. (or sell out) and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. (or sell out). The Orlando location is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. (or sell out).