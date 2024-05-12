Family mourns Orlando man killed in hit-and-run: 'I just want him back'

Florida Highway Patrol officials are still looking for the hit-and-run driver that killed an Orlando man walking on the sidewalk.

The family of Jonnier Agosto Cortes is mourning his loss. He was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, he was walking on the sidewalk on Curry Ford Road near Colton Avenue when a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit him.

Troopers say after the driver hit Cortes, they fled the scene and went to a Walgreens down the street to look at the damage to their vehicle. Now, his family is left heartbroken and wish that the driver would have stopped to help.

"I just want him back and that’s not possible because that driver decided to hit him like he was road kill and move on and worry about his car," said Cortes’ wife Zuleika Figuereo.

"I saw the video where the driver stopped at Walgreens to check his car and then got back in the car like nothing happened. That’s not human. He could have called the cops or something," added Cortes’ father Wilfredo Agosto.

Cortes was 28-years-old and a father to his one-year-old son, but now Figuereo is left raising their child on her own.

"He’s suffering right now. He’s just one [years old], and he cries to sleep, and it’s painful," she said. "Knowing who did this isn’t going to bring him back, but it will at least show that person has a heart."

Through traffic cameras, troopers were able to get the license plate number of the vehicle. Troopers went to the registered owner's home where they found the car, but now they’re working to determine who was driving the car at the time of the crash. The family is hoping anyone with information can come forward to help with the investigation.

Family members are also raising money for funeral costs and set up a fundraising page.