Tampa Police search for missing woman, possible abductor after AMBER Alert for child deactivated

By Mariah Harrison
Published  May 13, 2024 5:58am EDT
TPD search for missing, endangered woman

Tampa Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman after an AMBER Alert was issued for her and her child. Police are searching for the 34-year-old woman and a man she may be with.

TAMPA, Fla. - Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman and a man she may be with in connection to an AMBER Alert in Tampa Monday morning.

An AMBER Alert was issued - and since canceled - for a missing 9-year-old girl from Tampa. According to TPD, the girl was believed to have been abducted with her mother, Sylvia Pagan, 34. 

The alert was canceled at 2:36 a.m., with police finding the 9-year-old girl, but Pagan is still missing, and police believe she could be in danger. 

Police believe Pagan and the 9-year-old were traveling with Jovanni Caceres Steffani, 38, who was listed as the suspected abductor in the initial AMBER Alert. 

Pagan was last seen at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the 10400 block of Altman Street. She is described as a white-Hispanic female, at 5'3" and weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Steffani is described as a white-Hispanic male, 6'1", weighing 225 pounds, and blad with brown eyes. He also has a scar on the left side of his neck. 

FDLE encouraged those who might see the two adults to not approach and call TPD at 813-231-6130. 

