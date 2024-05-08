Man arrested following deadly shooting in Port Orange neighborhood, police say

A man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man in the Southern Pines neighborhood of Port Orange on Tuesday night, police said.

Santiago Carlos Hernandez-Castrodad, 40, of Edgewater, was taken into custody on a second-degree murder charge, the Port Orange Police Department said in a news release.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Elda Lane and Spruce Creek Road regarding a shooting.

Santiago Carlos Hernandez-Castrodad (Photo via Volusia County jail)

When they arrived, they found a man lying outside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Based on evidence collected during the initial investigation, detectives were able to identify Hernandez-Castrodad as the alleged shooter. Volusia County jail records show he is being held in jail without bond.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Ben Benezette at 386-506-5893.