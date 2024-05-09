Ace Café could return to Central Florida at new location after closing Orlando spot in 2023

A building in downtown Sanford may become a new Ace Café after the popular biker hangout and concert venue closed in downtown Orlando last year.

Commercial real estate expert Zack McNamara of Franklin Street Commercial Real Estate said it would fit the area well.

"That location is about four miles from I-4, but I think it puts you closer to a more motorcycle-centric customer, between the folks in Daytona, which is less than an hour away, and DeLand, as well," McNamara explained.

Developer Sean Kelley has filed plans with the City of Sanford to renovate and upgrade the building on Laurel Ave. Property plans show an event space with a stage, bar, kitchen, multipurpose area, workroom, and retail space.

McNamara said this venue would be smaller than the Ace Café that stood in downtown Orlando.

"It's going to be a lot tighter fit than downtown. Downtown was north of 30,000 square feet. This building is more in the range of 12,000 square feet and just over half an acre, so a lot of their parking is going to be heavily reliant on-street parking."

Plans filed with the city also show the iconic Ace Café sign slated to be attached to the side of the building.

The developers told FOX 35 News in a text message that they would release more information about the project soon. The plans didn’t give any information on when the new venue might open for business. McNamara said a venue like this would add to the city's nightlife.

"I think something like Ace Café coming to Sanford really allows people to come from all over, even on off-nights, during the weekdays, Tuesdays, Thursday nights when they're having events and different meet-ups at Ace."