Man reported missing in Marion County

Marion County deputies are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man.

Thomas Newman, 33, was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, at the corner of NE 114th Avenue Road and NE HWY 315 in Fort McCoy.

He was wearing a blue hoody, black pants, a green ball cap, and sandals. Deputies say he suffers from cognitive impairment and may wander long distances without realizing his location.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.