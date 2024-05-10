Man walking along Orange County road killed in hit-and-run crash: FHP

A man who was walking along an Orange County road was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Thursday night, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. at Curry Ford Road and Colton Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Curry Ford Road when the driver lost control and ran off the road. As a result, the driver struck the man who was walking west along the road. The 28-year-old Orlando man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Troopers said the driver drove off after the collision, fleeing eastbound on Curry Ford Road. The driver reportedly made a right turn onto Goldenrod Road and entered the parking lot of a Walgreens.

At the Walgreens parking lot, the driver got out of the vehicle and checked the damage on the car, FHP said. The driver then got back into the vehicle and left the parking lot in an unknown direction.

Troopers are looking for the driver of this car after a man was hit and killed while walking along Curry Ford Road in Orange County.

FHP believes the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash is a white sedan. It should have damage to the right mirror, a broken right headlight and damage on the right side of the front windshield.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.