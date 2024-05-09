'Utopia of the Seas': World's second-largest cruise ship to set sail from Florida's Port Canaveral this summer

A new Royal Caribbean cruise ship will soon set sail from Port Canaveral in Florida – just in time for the summer!

The cruise line's Utopia of the Seas will make its debut in the Orlando area on July 19.

The ship comes on the heels of Royal Caribbean’s unprecedented launch of the world's largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, in Miami earlier this year.

Utopia is considered the second-largest cruise ship in the world, measuring 1,188 feet long, 211 feet wide, and featuring 18 decks to accommodate 5,668 guests.

Royal Caribbean’s new Utopia of the Seas sets sail to the open ocean for the first time to begin five days of testing. The sea trial, one of the final construction milestones, comes 10 weeks ahead of the ultimate short getaway’s July debut in Port Ca Expand

Officials said the ship will be the first Oasis Class ship tailored exclusively for weekend getaways. It will offer 3 and 4-night vacations to tropical destinations such as Nassau, Bahamas, the cruise line's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Cozumel, Mexico, according to Royal Caribbean's website.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Sea swimming pool. [Credit: Royal Caribbean International]

The ship will feature:

Royal Railway – a first-of-its-kind immersive train car restaurant

Caribbean-inspired tiki bar called Pesky Parrott

More than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges

Five swimming pools and three waterslides

Two casinos for a Vegas-style vacay

A FlowRider surf simulator, rock climbing wall, mini golf, an indoor ice arena

The longest dry slide at sea

Entertaining shows across air, ice, water and stage

Utopia will join her sister ships, Wonder of the Seas and Voyager-class Adventure of the Seas, establishing Port Canaveral as the homeport for two of the world’s largest three ships.