Boat accident survivor reunites with lifesavers

On Saturday, 16-year-old Nicolle Colsant got to embrace a member of the emergency flight crew who saved her life, after a boating accident. "It's just such an honor to have such lucky people save me because I almost died," she said.

In March, Colsant and her boyfriend were boating near Captain Hiram’s in Sebastian. Nicolle was thrown out of the boat and hit in the head by the propeller. "We hit like a wake wrong, and me and him went flying out, and the boat was still moving in the water next to me, and it got my head, and then I guess I knocked out," she said.

Her 17-year-old boyfriend and other boaters rushed her to shore where they were met by a fire-rescue crew. Witnesses got video of first responders running to help. They said it was hard to watch. "Knowing they were just out there enjoying the day and just having fun being young and just something like that in an instant will change your life," said witness Rebecca Rigaud.

Colsant was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Now, just about six weeks later, she was able to reunite with that flight crew and show her gratitude. "It's just important for me to meet them and thank them and let them know they did a good job," she said.

Jo Folsom, a Health First Flight Nurse, said it was great seeing the impact they've had on survivors' lives. "This is super special. We don't usually get to see this side of it. They may have a good outcome, but it's not every day you get to meet them, give them a hug, and actually see how well she's doing."