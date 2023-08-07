Popular fried chicken, biscuits joint opening first Florida location this month

article

Central Florida will soon get a taste of delicious Southern fried chicken, flaky biscuits and cheesy tots with the opening of the state's first Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken restaurant this month!

The North Carolina-based chain is set to open its first-ever Florida location in Winter Park on August 12, with an official grand opening celebration set for September 9, according to their website. It'll be located at 110 S. Orlando Ave. next to Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines.

The tech-forward restaurant is known for its revamped breakfast and lunch menu that's available for order online or in app with convenient pick-up through heated food lockers. Some of the delicious offerings at Rise's 19 locations across the U.S. include cheddar biscuits, apple fritters, Southern fried chicken and more. Plus, you can even build your own biscuit or snack on fried okra.

Click here to check out Rise's full menu ahead of this weekend's opening.