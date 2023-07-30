'I'm holding it together': Iconic Winter Park diner closes its doors after 35 years

Sunday was the last day in business for the iconic Linda’s Winter Park Diner. Owner and namesake Linda D’Auria was working as hard behind the counter as she did to fight back her tears.

"I'm holding it together," she said. "It's just rough, and then I see people walk in who have supported me for 35 years. It's crazy."

There was someone in every seat and a line for tables, as the staff cooked-up comfort foods for loyal regulars, and even served some newcomers. "They just made me feel so welcome," said customer Ann Mims, "so it's been years. Home, home feeling."

D'Auria said she was thankful for every one of them. "I'm glad I could make a difference and be there for them, especially the women who've reached out to me and told me how welcome I made them feel, coming in by themselves."

Regulars like Roger Helms said that over the years, Linda’s had become an institution. "This is old Orlando, decisions were made here that affected the growth of central Florida."

D'Auria had sold the property to a developer. She now said she planned to write a cookbook. She said it was tough being in the restaurant business for 35 years. She gave all the credit to her amazing staff. "I mean, who ever gets my kitchen guys is going to be happy," she said, "and they'd be stupid not to go after them!"

The staff said the love went both ways. "Amazing, awesome," said server Deanne Freedland, who’d worked there for ten years, "she's a great boss to work for."