Snowstorms grip nation, impacting COVID-19 shipments in Florida

Approximately 200,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that were expected to arrive in Florida this week have been delayed, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Weather conditions across the country are to blame.

Because of that, Publix said their regularly scheduled Wednesday online vaccine appointment portal will not be opening on Wednesday.

"The Florida Division of Emergency Management sent an email to all the emergency managers and also had a conference call this morning related to delays in getting the vaccine for those that hadn’t already received the vaccine. For us here in Seminole County, we already received our vaccine," Alan Harris, the Director of Seminole County Emergency Management said.

Seminole County is administering Pfizer vaccines right now. Because of the President’s Day holiday, the county received its vaccine shipment early on Friday and the rest on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County said they are not expecting delays, and neither is Brevard County. Polk County said 12,500 doses of vaccine they were expecting on Tuesday are delayed.

A Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesperson tells FOX 35 News that what should have been delivered Tuesday is now expected to arrive on Thursday. The state is still expecting to receive the full allocation of vaccines for week 10.

Publix wants to make it clear that no actual vaccine appointments have been canceled. If you have an appointment at one of their pharmacies on Thursday, those are not affected. Show up to your appointment as scheduled.

Winn-Dixie said their shipments are delayed too but have not spelled out how that’s affecting their vaccine operation.

Walmart had not responded to FOX 35 News at the time this article was published.

