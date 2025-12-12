Kevin Rodriguez Zavala: Medical Examiner releases detailed report in Stardust Racers death

The Brief • The Orange County Medical Examiner ruled Kevin Rodriguez Zavala’s death on a Universal roller coaster an accident caused by blunt-force injuries.

• Records say the ride was functioning properly, though workers struggled at first to secure his lap bar.

• No criminal charges are being filed, but Zavala’s family has sued Universal; the case is still pending.

Newly released records shed more light on the death of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who died after riding the Stardust Racers coaster at Universal’s Epic Universe.

The Orange County Medical Examiner has ruled his death an accident.

Some details may be difficult or graphic to read. Viewer discretion is advised.

Chaotic moments

New Details:

The new documents describe a chaotic and terrifying sequence of events. According to the report, the incident began as the coaster crested its first hill, when Rodriguez Zavala’s girlfriend said she saw him lurch forward and strike his head on a metal bar.

When the train returned to the station, he was unresponsive.

According to the sheriff’s office, which released its report Wednesday, the findings are difficult to read and describe severe trauma.

The medical examiner determined Rodriguez Zavala died from multiple blunt-force injuries and lists extensive bruising, a broken nose, internal bleeding and a fractured femur. One witness on the scene, who identified herself as a doctor, told deputies she saw his thigh bone "completely broken in half," and believed he was lifeless before being removed from the coaster.

Investigators said the ride was functioning properly, though workers needed "three or four" attempts to secure the lap bar before the coaster was dispatched.

The medical examiner found no indication of foul play, and the sheriff’s office says nothing criminal occurred.

Records note that Rodriguez Zavala had a history of spinal injuries and past surgeries, and that his mother had previously expressed concern about him riding roller coasters.

Zavala’s family has filed a lawsuit against Universal, which remains pending. Attorneys for the family, including Ben Crump, have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Additional findings from the autopsy

Dig deeper:

The autopsy was performed Sept. 18, 2025, by Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Soren Jensen.

Preexisting Medical Conditions

The report notes several long-term medical issues documented in his records, including a rare congenital spinal-cord defect that caused paraplegia, severe scoliosis, with prior spinal-fusion surgeries, chronic dislocation of the left thigh bone, and a previously repaired fracture of the left femur.

Conclusion

After examining the body, reviewing toxicology results, and considering the circumstances of the incident, the medical examiner concluded that Rodriguez Zavala died from multiple blunt-force injuries consistent with an accidental event on the ride.