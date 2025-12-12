Aptera to bring solar-powered 3-wheeled cars to Florida in 2026

The Brief California-based Aptera plans to bring its three-wheeled solar electric vehicles to Florida in 2026, with a launch price reportedly around $40,000. The "Solar Sunbather" can travel up to 40 miles on sunlight alone and up to 400 miles by combining solar and battery power. Aptera has nearly 50,000 pre-orders, about 9% from Florida, and promotes the car as a low-maintenance, efficient option for daily driving.



California-based Aptera, the first mass producer of solar electric vehicles, plans to bring its three-wheeled cars to Florida in 2026, offering drivers a vehicle that runs primarily on solar power.

The "Solar Sunbather" can travel up to 40 miles using only sunlight and up to 400 miles combining solar and electrical charging, according to the company.

What we know:

In 2026, you may start to see a new Solar Electric Vehicle on the roads.

With the future and efficiency in mind, the California-based company Aptera is the first mass producer of solar electric vehicles, with Florida being a target area for sales.

The three-wheeled solar sunbather called the Aptera Solar EV has the ability to drive up to 40 miles using just solar power alone and 400 using both solar and electrical charge.

This vehicle runs mostly on solar panels, but you can still use e-chargers to charge them up. The company behind them shares that you can pre-order these vehicles now, and they are set to be here in 2026.

The launch price is set at $40,000, and the company says they have almost 50,000 pre-orders with 9% of those sales coming right here in Florida. The lowest priced Tesla Model Y is $39,000 with the most expensive model being the Model X or Cyber Beast, starting around 100 thousand dollars.

The Aptera sticks out from other EVs due to its integrated solar panels that aim to add solar‑generated miles daily with the intention of reducing consumer reliance on public chargers.

The Aptera sits on three wheels and has two seats. The company says when making the vehicle it focused heavily on efficiency and solar autonomy, which they claim differs from the four‑door, multi‑passenger design of Tesla models.

What they're saying:

Aptera says the vehicle is designed for convenience and efficiency, with minimal maintenance.

"You can have your daily commutes or go to the grocery store and not even have to plug the vehicle in," a company spokesperson said.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 is still working to confirm the exact date in 2026 . Consumers will receive their vehicles.

Dig deeper:

Aptera Motors Corp. is an American solar electric vehicle manufacturer based in Carlsbad, California.

What is Aptera’s solar vehicle and what does it offer?

The company’s primary vehicle is simply known as the Aptera Solar EV (or Aptera sEV).

According to Aptera, it offers:

Built‑in solar panels that can provide up to about 40 miles of range per day from sunlight alone under ideal conditions.

A total driving range of roughly 400 miles on a full battery charge in the planned Launch Edition model.

How much is it?

Aptera has said the Launch Edition is priced around $40,000, MotorTrend reports. This model drives the front wheels and includes solar capability, with deliveries planned to start in 2026.

How does Aptera compare to other electric vehicles, like Tesla, in price or range?

Price: The Aptera’s roughly $40,000 asking price is similar to the base price of many mainstream EVs such as the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 6, or Ford Mustang Mach‑E.

Range: The Launch Edition’s estimated 400‑mile range on a full battery is competitive with many EVs in the same price bracket. However, unlike conventional EVs from Tesla, Aptera’s integrated solar panels aim to add solar‑generated miles daily, potentially reducing reliance on public chargers for everyday driving.

Design and utility differences: Aptera is a three‑wheeled, two‑seat vehicle focused heavily on efficiency and solar autonomy, which differs from the four‑door, multi‑passenger design of Tesla models.

Where can I find more information?

You can learn more from Aptera’s official website Aptera.us, which has details on vehicle features, pre‑ordering, company mission, and updates on production plans.

